Author Travis J. Frantz’s New Book, “The Adventures of Mosby and Bell: Mosby And Bell Meet Mr. Bear,” Centers Around Two Dogs Who Work Together to Protect Their Home

Recent release “The Adventures of Mosby and Bell: Mosby And Bell Meet Mr. Bear,” from Page Publishing author Travis J. Frantz, is a captivating story of two Labrador retrievers named Mosby and Bell, who love their human owners, Mister and Misses, with all their hearts. When they both spot a bear outside their house, they'll do all they can to defend their home from any potential dangers.