Author Travis J. Frantz’s New Book, “The Adventures of Mosby and Bell: Mosby And Bell Meet Mr. Bear,” Centers Around Two Dogs Who Work Together to Protect Their Home
Recent release “The Adventures of Mosby and Bell: Mosby And Bell Meet Mr. Bear,” from Page Publishing author Travis J. Frantz, is a captivating story of two Labrador retrievers named Mosby and Bell, who love their human owners, Mister and Misses, with all their hearts. When they both spot a bear outside their house, they'll do all they can to defend their home from any potential dangers.
Front Royal, VA, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Travis J. Frantz, a loving father of three who has been married to his high school sweetheart for thirty years, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Mosby and Bell: Mosby And Bell Meet Mr. Bear”: a charming tale of two dogs that must rise to the challenge and defend their home from a bear that begins lurking outside their home.
In his spare time, author Travis J. Frantz loves spending time with his family and dogs and being outdoors. Besides his two Labrador retrievers, Mosby and Bell, Travis has horses and enjoys riding with his wife. When he is not writing children’s books, he is busy working in the construction industry as the president of a masonry company for over twenty-two years. Dogs have always been an important part of Travis’s life since a child, and now through “The Adventures of Mosby and Bell,” he would love all readers to be able to enjoy the adventures too.
“This is the story of the adventures of two Labrador retrievers named Mosby and Bell,” writes Frantz. “Mosby is six years old, and Bell is two years old. Mosby is a rust color and has a big white M on his chest with white paws. Bell is mostly white with tan ears and a little black dot on her back left hip. Mosby likes to chase birds, howl at the fire truck’s sirens, and steal socks. Bell likes to lick everything, chase baseballs, and have her belly rubbed. Both doggies love peanut butter, ice cream, and lying on the front porch, watching over their house and land. They live in a small brown house with their owners, Mister and Misses, and two boys and a girl.
“Like many dogs, Mosby and Bell have had many adventures that they would like to share with all the children of the world. The one special talent that these dogs have is they can talk to each other, but no one else can hear them. They can understand Mister and Misses and the two boys and girl, but not talk to them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Travis J. Frantz’s engaging tale draws inspiration from the author’s real-life pets, also named Mosby and Bell, and their riveting adventures. Accompanied by vibrant artwork to help bring Frantz’s tale to life, as readers follow along on Mosby and Bell’s story, they’ll be sure to fall in love with these canine heroes and find themselves eagerly awaiting more tales of their riveting escapades.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Adventures of Mosby and Bell: Mosby And Bell Meet Mr. Bear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
