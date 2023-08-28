"Little Ricky," from Page Publishing Author Luis Zaensi, is an Amusing Narrative About a Married Couple and the Changes and Chaos in Their Lives Brought by a Little Boy
Hollywood, FL, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Luis Zaensi, a retired law enforcement officer, has completed his new book, “Little Ricky”: an interesting tale of a young couple who has been married for years but still acts as teenagers. They go clubbing every Friday night, living recklessly and happily. Roberto and Dorothy were just enjoying their married life until Roberto’s ex left a letter, asking him to take responsibility for a boy named Ricky, whom she claims as Roberto’s biological son.
Zaensi shares, “Roberto and Dorothy are a young couple that lives an irresponsible life but are happy. Their happiness, however, is soon shattered when Ricky appears in their life. Ricky doesn’t filter his comments, causing one incident after another in both families. Roberto’s and Dorothy’s families are from different cultural backgrounds and hostile to one another, and Ricky adds fuel to that fire. A terrible incident brings an unexpected end to the story.”
Published by Page Publishing, Luis Zaensi’s gripping tale is a story of family and taking responsibility for your loved ones. Ricky’s presence was unexpected in the young couple’s lives. It was awkward and chaotic before it blossomed into something important.
This story will draw a lot of emotions from the readers.
