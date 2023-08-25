The Angel Next Door at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents The Angel Next Door by Paul Slade Smith (The Outsider; Unnecessary Farce), adapted from Ferenc Molnár’s classic farce, Play at the Castle. The Angel Next Door is making its world premiere debut at North Coast Repertory Theatre, and will transfer to Laguna Playhouse.
David Ellenstein directs Thomas Edward Daugherty,* Erin Noel Grennan,* Elinor Gunn,* Taubert Nadalini,* James Newcomb,* and Barbara E. Robertson,* in The Angel Next Door. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Ian Scott (Sound Design), Cindy Rumley (Props), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs), and Annabelle Oellette (Production Assistant). Vernon Willet* is the Production Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
The Angel Next Door previews begin Wednesday, Sept. 6. Opening Night on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm, with Sundays at 7pm through Oct. 1. There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, Sept. 15. A performance has just been added on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 2 pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $49 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights - $62, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $74; Sun. Night - $60. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $5 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to purchase tickets.
Contact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
