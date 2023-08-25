John Denver Tribute at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jim Curry, returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre to perform the music of the late John Denver. The music “is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time,” says Mr. Curry.
Over the years, Jim has been joined onstage by former John Denver band members and behind the scenes with John’s family and friends. Curry has developed a musical and visual experience in which parents, grandparents and children alike can immerse themselves in uplifting, heartfelt music with a message. The music is performed along with projected slides and videos of nature that will truly fill up your senses.
Jim will be accompanied by his wife, Anne Curry (vocals, guitar and mandolin), Diane Ireland (flutes) and Chris Wills (vocals and keyboard).
John Denver Tribute will run September 18, 2023 at 7:30pm- September 19, 2023 at 2pm & 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $42 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to purchase tickets.
Over the years, Jim has been joined onstage by former John Denver band members and behind the scenes with John’s family and friends. Curry has developed a musical and visual experience in which parents, grandparents and children alike can immerse themselves in uplifting, heartfelt music with a message. The music is performed along with projected slides and videos of nature that will truly fill up your senses.
Jim will be accompanied by his wife, Anne Curry (vocals, guitar and mandolin), Diane Ireland (flutes) and Chris Wills (vocals and keyboard).
John Denver Tribute will run September 18, 2023 at 7:30pm- September 19, 2023 at 2pm & 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $42 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to purchase tickets.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Categories