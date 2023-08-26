File Encryption Software Xecrets File Launched in Public Beta
Facilitating secure file encryption on the desktop and for advanced development, Swedish app developer launches their file cross platform encryption technology stack, Xecrets File Ez & Command Line, immediately available for Windows, macOS and Linux.
Stockholm, Sweden, August 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today, we are more than ever exposed to risks of identify theft, financial fraud, invasion of privacy, and security breaches. In this environment encryption in various forms is a crucial defense mechanism, from secure connections on the Internet to file encryption.
File encryption is a vital component, because each file is protected separately. Using maximum strength AES-256 state of the art encryption, Xecrets File will encrypt any file. Implementing encryption correctly and securely is difficult, as evidenced by many industry failures over the years. Axantum has over 20 years of proven track record in file encryption, with the widely known open source product AxCrypt (TM), which has yet to have any vulnerability published.
Xecrets File works by taking files, one by one at the users discrection, transforming them into new files with a new file extension and securely wiping and deleting the original. Once encrypted, the files can be safely moved, copied, sent and stored anywhere, even in the cloud. The encryption always follows the file regardless of its location. With Xecrets File it remains easy to work with encrypted files, automatically temporarily decrypting them to edit, read, listen or view them with the default application and securely re-encrypting them and wiping the temporary afterwards.
"After leaving AxCrypt, I thought it was time for a reboot, so we took the original open source code of AxCrypt, repurposed and rebuilt it with modern tooling in a new cross platform package for Windows, macOS and finally also Linux! It's sleeker, slimmer and more streamlined for desktop users at a low cost, and there's a brand new fully featured free command line for script and software integration by developers and advanced users. This demonstrates the power of open source," says Svante Seleborg, original author of AxCrypt, CTO and CEO of Axantum Software AB.
They are now inviting desktop users as well as developers and advanced users to beta test the new software both as an easy to use desktop application and as an advanced command line encryption toolbox.
Downloading the open source command line is free, it's available at https://github.com/xecrets/xecrets-file-cli .
Tested and prebuilt builds, as well as the desktop app, will be available at a low subscription cost with a free trial available once the free beta period ends. The first beta testers will receive a complimentary year free of charge.
Contact
Svante Seleborg
+46 70 582 28 61
https://www.axantum.com
