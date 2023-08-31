Author Jeffrey Ogbonnaya’s New Book, “Ne’faro: The Reconnaissance,” Follows the Fight of a Group of Superheroes Who Must Prepare for the Ultimate Battle to Save Earth
Recent release “Ne’faro: The Reconnaissance,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeffrey Ogbonnaya, is a riveting tale that follows a group of superheroes who are humanity's last defense against the invading Ne'faro. When their leader goes missing and they are hit by a betrayal they couldn't see coming, they soon begin to waver in their resolve to put an end to the dangerous invaders.
New York, NY, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey Ogbonnaya, who is driven by his desire to promote diversity and empower people through his writings, has completed his new book, “Ne’faro: The Reconnaissance”: a captivating story of a group of superheroes who set out to fight against a dangerous alien race that plans to destroy the Milky Way Galaxy, but suffers a terrible loss and a devastating betrayal that leaves them questioning their own abilities to save the day.
Author Jeffrey Ogbonnaya is a Duke University 2018 PSAT 8/9 honoree and medal recipient for high achievement in reading and writing. Ogbonnaya is also a 2019 graduate of the University of Nebraska’s Priceless Preteen Leadership Program and a mentee in the leadership development program of the Nebraska Human Resources Institute. In his spare time, the author is an avid reader and owes his love of reading and writing to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library through which he got one free book every month in early childhood.
“The Ne’faro are continuing on their quest to destroy and dominate the Milky Way Galaxy,” writes Ogbonnaya. “But resolved to restore order and peace are a group of superhero kids who, with diversity and teamwork as their strength, have a lot to achieve and need all the information they can gather. However, disaster strikes when the team’s de facto leader, seeking to understand more about the Ne’faro and the Elemental Planets, goes off on a solo mission to Ne’faro and doesn’t make it back. Before they could make sense of their huge loss, the team is rocked by a sudden betrayal. With a member down and this sudden betrayal sending the team reeling, will they be able to recover and continue the fight against the Ne’faro? Or will they collapse under the weight of grief and pressure?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeffrey Ogbonnaya’s enthralling tale will take readers on a fascinating and thrilling journey as they join in on the adventure to fight back against the Ne’faro before it's too late. Expertly paced and full of surprises around every turn, “Ne’faro: The Reconnaissance” is a compelling novel that is sure to leave readers spellbound until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Ne’faro: The Reconnaissance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
