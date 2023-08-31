Author Jeffrey Ogbonnaya’s New Book, “Ne’faro: The Reconnaissance,” Follows the Fight of a Group of Superheroes Who Must Prepare for the Ultimate Battle to Save Earth

Recent release “Ne’faro: The Reconnaissance,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeffrey Ogbonnaya, is a riveting tale that follows a group of superheroes who are humanity's last defense against the invading Ne'faro. When their leader goes missing and they are hit by a betrayal they couldn't see coming, they soon begin to waver in their resolve to put an end to the dangerous invaders.