Author Otis Lee Gaston, Jr.’s New Book, “Created in the Image of God: The Trichotomy of Man, Compared and Contrasted to the Trinity of God,” is a Thought-Provoking Work
Recent release “Created in the Image of God: The Trichotomy of Man, Compared and Contrasted to the Trinity of God,” from Covenant Books author Otis Lee Gaston, Jr., attempts to bring forth relevant Scriptures about the Trinity and the creation of mankind, as well as applicable thoughts of theological scholars as they pertain to this topic.
Wrens, GA, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Otis Lee Gaston, Jr. has completed his new book, “Created in the Image of God: The Trichotomy of Man, Compared and Contrasted to the Trinity of God”: a scripture-based work that shows that, when the biblical doctrine of man as expressed through the trichotomous model for the essence of mankind is compared and contrasted with the biblical doctrine of the Trinity of God, people will see more fully that mankind is truly created in the image of God and thereby gain a deeper understanding of God.
Although making a profession of faith during his preteen years, Pastor Gaston was not called into vocational ministry until later in life. During the summer of 2000, he answered the Lord’s call into vocational ministry, at which time he began preparing for whatever ministries the Lord may be calling him. Already having earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education (1970), he enrolled at Augusta State University, taking master’s-level courses in community counseling. Later, he enrolled in Covington Theological Seminary where he earned a master’s degree in theology (2006) and a doctorate in theology (2018).
In 2005 he accepted an early retirement from secular employment and moved to rural South Georgia, where he served a total of almost nine years as a pastor in two small Southern Baptist churches. During his time of active ministry, Pastor Gaston also served in parachurch ministries, involved with prison ministry and hospital chaplaincy programs.
Otis Lee Gaston, Jr. writes, “By examining the biblical doctrine of the Trinity of God, exploring the various anthropological theories of the essence of mankind through the lens of the Bible, and investigating the meaning behind the statement that man is created in the image of God, we should gain insight into the nature and being of God as well as insight into the nature and being of man. By comparing and contrasting the trichotomous model of man with the biblical doctrine of the Trinity, we will gain knowledge and understanding of God, as well as gain in our understanding of the biblical statement that man is created in the image of God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Otis Lee Gaston, Jr.’s new book explores how mankind can relate to God, the meaning of regeneration at salvation, the distinction between the indwelling and the filling of the Holy Spirit, the root cause of addictive behaviors, the reason that mankind is above and different from the rest of the animal kingdom, and the purpose and cause of prevenient grace.
Readers can purchase “Created in the Image of God: The Trichotomy of Man, Compared and Contrasted to the Trinity of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
