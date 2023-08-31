Author Otis Lee Gaston, Jr.’s New Book, “Created in the Image of God: The Trichotomy of Man, Compared and Contrasted to the Trinity of God,” is a Thought-Provoking Work

Recent release “Created in the Image of God: The Trichotomy of Man, Compared and Contrasted to the Trinity of God,” from Covenant Books author Otis Lee Gaston, Jr., attempts to bring forth relevant Scriptures about the Trinity and the creation of mankind, as well as applicable thoughts of theological scholars as they pertain to this topic.