Author Linda Taylor’s New Book, "Jase’s Story: My Life Being Autistic," is About a Seven-Year-Old Kid Who Sees, Hears, Tastes, and Feels Things Differently in His Life
Recent release “Jase’s Story: My Life Being Autistic,” from Page Publishing author Linda Taylor, is a meaningful and enlightening work that shares life from the perspective of Jase, who has autism.
Decatur, IL, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda Taylor, who is from Decatur, Illinois, has completed her new book, “Jase’s Story: My Life Being Autistic”: an impactful work that educates readers about life with autism.
Author Linda Taylor is a graduate of Wayland Baptist University and the University of Phoenix. She is the founder/CEO, of Little Girls with Dreams Become Women with Visions (501(c)(3))—a nonprofit organization that advocates ensuring her local school districts’ kids in the K12 Individualized Education Programs (IEP) receive equal academic and socioemotional support to thrive and learn.
Her mission is to help the betterment of our community by promoting book sales and fundraising events to have the appropriate resources for kids struggling with emotional disorders and mental illness associated with autism, ADHD, depression, anxiety, bipolar, schizophrenia, bullying, and Suicide Prevention.
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Taylor’s informative work features bright, vivid illustrations that help readers visualize Jase’s story.
Readers who wish to experience this thoughtful work can purchase “Jase’s Story: My Life Being Autistic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
