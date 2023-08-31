Jess Evertson’s New Book, "The White Gate," Centers Around a General's Fight to Return a Lost Girl to Her Native Planet After Her Spacecraft Brings Her Far from Home
New Meadows, ID, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jess Evertson, a passionate writer who enjoys spending his free time outside in rural Idaho, has completed his most recent book, “The White Gate”: a gripping science-fiction fantasy that follows a general’s desperate mission to return a young woman back to her own world after she winds up lost and confused on a distant planet.
“A renegade general and a pair of indestructible soldiers await a fuel tanker on the lawless and spent planet of Kilth,” writes Evertson. “While there, the general befriends the young starport mechanic. The landing of a small personal craft carrying a disoriented maiden and her lifeless brother causes the general to enlist the help of an eccentric, sometimes maniacal ship captain to help return the young woman to her home world.
“Two legendary soldiers, one from folklore and the other from the general’s past, join them along the way. Together they will wage war against the ultimate evil outside the known universe, beyond the White Gate.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jess Evertson’s book is a captivating and imaginative adventure that will take readers on an epic quest across the stars in a thrilling quest to return Ara back to her native home world. But with dangers lurking around every corner, will General Alexander Fleet manage to accomplish his mission or die trying to protect this mysterious damsel in distress? Expertly paced and full of suspense, Evertson weaves a spellbinding tale that readers and fans of science-fiction fantasy certainly won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The White Gate” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
