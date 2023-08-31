Shirley E. Black’s Newly Released “The Mirror of Her Soul” is a Heartwarming Collection of Spiritually Driven Prayers in Poetic Format
“The Mirror of Her Soul,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirley E. Black, is an enjoyable and reflective anthology that will inspire and empower readers in their spiritual journey.
Ocala, FL, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Mirror of Her Soul”: a touching collection of deeply personal writings. “The Mirror of Her Soul” is the creation of published author Shirley E. Black, a licensed, ordained minister with the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, Inc. She cofounded and served as co-executive director of the Learning Tree Intergenerational Center, serving children and seniors in the St. Louis Community for forty-one years. She is retired and resides in Ocala, Florida. Minister Black has five successful children, fourteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, expecting her eighth.
Black shares, “The Mirror of Her Soul is comprised of heartfelt prayers expressed in poetic form. Life has many challenges and these ‘words to live by’ are shared to provide encouragement, comfort and support, and to remind the reader of the goodness of God in all times.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley E. Black’s new book draws from the author’s personal and spiritual journey in hope of empowering others to remain steadfast in their faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Mirror of Her Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Mirror of Her Soul,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Black shares, “The Mirror of Her Soul is comprised of heartfelt prayers expressed in poetic form. Life has many challenges and these ‘words to live by’ are shared to provide encouragement, comfort and support, and to remind the reader of the goodness of God in all times.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley E. Black’s new book draws from the author’s personal and spiritual journey in hope of empowering others to remain steadfast in their faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Mirror of Her Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Mirror of Her Soul,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories