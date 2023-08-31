Youssef Hamouda’s Newly Released “In the Name of God: The Unveiling of the Truth Behind the Religions” is a Thoughtful Discussion of Varying Religions
“In the Name of God: The Unveiling of the Truth Behind the Religions,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Youssef Hamouda, is an articulate presentation on comparative religion that offers food for thought and an encouraging message of the power to coexist.
New York, NY, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “In the Name of God: The Unveiling of the Truth Behind the Religions”: a thought-provoking discussion of mankind’s use and misunderstanding of religion. “In the Name of God: The Unveiling of the Truth Behind the Religions” is the creation of published author Youssef Hamouda, who was born in Alexandria, Egypt, from a Christian mother and a Muslim father. He immigrated to Canada in 1978.
Hamouda shares, “This book is a quest to look at the history of mankind to answer questions that humans wondered about for centuries. What does God want from us? Why are there so many religions? Who did the ancients worship if it wasn’t God?
“This book is a quest through history, religion, and science to answer these questions and more. It will prove beyond any doubt that there is a creator and he’s one and the message he’s been sending through the times using prophets and messengers is one and the same. Religions are used to teach people common values that will help them coexist in peace. Unfortunately, humans used it to launch wars against each other in the name of God. Each one wants to prove that their religion is the only one that God accepts and recognizes.
“God created us equal but different.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Youssef Hamouda’s new book will challenge preconceived notions related to the history and mankind’s influence over theological doctrines.
Consumers can purchase “In the Name of God: The Unveiling of the Truth Behind the Religions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In the Name of God: The Unveiling of the Truth Behind the Religions,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
