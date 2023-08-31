Lorraine White’s Newly Released “Apples of Gold in Settings of Silver: Hidden Pictures in the Book of Ruth” is an Informative Study of a Key Biblical Figure
“Apples of Gold in Settings of Silver: Hidden Pictures in the Book of Ruth,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lorraine White, is a thoughtful resource for anyone seeking new perspective of a compelling story that offers more than initially meets the eye.
Clarksville, AR, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Apples of Gold in Settings of Silver: Hidden Pictures in the Book of Ruth”: a reflective study of a cherished biblical figure. “Apples of Gold in Settings of Silver: Hidden Pictures in the Book of Ruth” is the creation of published author Lorraine White, a devoted student of the Bible and church history. Her zeal for knowledge and understanding has been experienced for more than thirty-five years. Crossing and bringing down religious barriers for truth is her primary focus in hopes of bringing it to those who truly seek it.
White shares, “The book of Ruth is more than just a storge love story. The book of Ruth is a compelling story of transitional commitment to a new and different way of life and a new beginning of a relationship with the true and only Heavenly Father.
“And even more, within the story of Ruth are many hidden stories and pictures or hidden nuggets all of great moral and instructional value.
“This book has disclosed a few of those hidden nuggets, yet anyone who explores the book of Ruth will find their own hidden nuggets of stories and pictures yielding true value to life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lorraine White’s new book will provide insight to the many layered facets of moral and spiritual lessons found with the Book of Ruth.
Consumers can purchase “Apples of Gold in Settings of Silver: Hidden Pictures in the Book of Ruth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Apples of Gold in Settings of Silver: Hidden Pictures in the Book of Ruth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
