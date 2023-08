Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Bagel Boys" by Cameron Stewart

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 28, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About "The Bagel Boys"The author writes: “A long time ago, there was a gentleman named Cameron, whom I remember used to work in a bagel bakery in Hackney during the New Summer of Love in the 1990s. He was involved in various pursuits, including running raves and causing havoc in the East End.While riding the roller coaster of "Let the People Dance" and amidst Maggie Thatcher's reign as the Prime Minister, control slipped from her grasp over those of us who simply craved dancing and revelry. No alcohol, just raving.This book offers a visceral and amusing insight through some stories of these times.This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:Paperback (54 pages)Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.4 x 21.59 cmISBN-13 9781800946200Kindle eBook ASIN B0CGF7RPZXAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/BAGELBOYSPublished by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency offering worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002