Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Bagel Boys" by Cameron Stewart
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Bagel Boys" by Cameron Stewart.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "The Bagel Boys"
The author writes: “A long time ago, there was a gentleman named Cameron, whom I remember used to work in a bagel bakery in Hackney during the New Summer of Love in the 1990s. He was involved in various pursuits, including running raves and causing havoc in the East End.
While riding the roller coaster of "Let the People Dance" and amidst Maggie Thatcher's reign as the Prime Minister, control slipped from her grasp over those of us who simply craved dancing and revelry. No alcohol, just raving.
This book offers a visceral and amusing insight through some stories of these times.
Paperback (54 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.4 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800946200
Kindle eBook ASIN B0CGF7RPZX
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/BAGELBOYS
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
