Peel Wood Fired Pizza Releases Its 100th Batch of Blood Orange Wheat, Offers Limited-Edition Drinking Glasses
St. Louis, MO, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Peel Wood Fired Pizza is celebrating the release of the 100th batch of its flagship brew, Blood Orange Wheat. This cloudy wheat beer with a 5.66% ABV is crafted by Peel Brewing Co. with fresh orange peel and toasted coriander, both of which are prepared the day of the brew to ensure freshness. A generous helping of blood orange puree is added after fermentation to give it an easygoing, fruit-forward character. The ale is light and sweet with a hint of spice.
“The original concept was based on a Burnt Orange Panna Cotta the owners used to serve. It was brewed as a one-off seasonal beer but had such a following and high demand that we have kept it in the rotation ever since,” said Jason Castillo, District Manager at Peel Wood Fired Pizza.
“Blood Orange Wheat has mass appeal because it’s an all-season, all-occasion beer,” added Castillo. “You could be sitting outside on a 100°F day or next to a campfire in early November, and it’s still going to be the same easygoing and enjoyable beer.”
Blood Orange Wheat crowlers, growlers, and limited-edition 100th-batch drinking glasses are at all three locations in Clayton, MO, Edwardsville, IL, and O’Fallon, IL. Each order of Blood Orange Wheat beer will be served in an exclusive 100th-batch drinking glass. The glasses are available for purchase and are first come, first served. Blood Orange Wheat kegs are also available at their O’Fallon location.
Popular menu items to pair with the brew include the Apple Gorgonzola Salad, Garlic Fire Wings, and Maple Bourbon Pork Pizza, the Mango Cheesecake in Clayton, and the Key Lime Cheesecake in O’Fallon.
To learn more about the award-winning restaurant and its brewery, go to https://www.peelpizza.com/.
About Peel Wood Fired Pizza
Chefs Brandon Case and Patrick Thirion launched Peel Wood Fired Pizza in 2009. The centerpiece is its wood-burning oven which, at 800°F, gives pizza its signature charred bubbles of baked crust. Find specialty pizzas, wings, appetizers, entrees, and more on the curated menu, and pair food with a glass of wine, a cocktail, or Peel Brewing Co.’s beer on tap. Curbside pickup and patio service are available at all three locations. For more information, please visit https://www.peelpizza.com/.
Patrick Thirion
(314) 696-2515
https://www.peelpizza.com
