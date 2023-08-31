Jesse Brown's Newly Released “3:16 The Love of God: A Bible Study and Daily Application Study Guide of the Word of God” is an Engrossing Resource for Spiritual Recharge
“3:16 The Love of God: A Bible Study and Daily Application Study Guide of the Word of God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jesse Brown, is an articulate and inspiring opportunity to rejuvenate one’s connection and understanding of God’s word.
Stockton, CA, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “3:16 The Love of God: A Bible Study and Daily Application Study Guide of the Word of God”: a helpful tool for daily reflection and spiritual growth. “3:16 The Love of God: A Bible Study and Daily Application Study Guide of the Word of God” is the creation of published author Jesse Brown.
Brown shares, “3:16: The Love of God is a Bible study, a study guide, and an easy to apply devotional. The book is a study of the different third chapters and sixteenth verses in the Bible. Inspired by the John 3:16 verse, the book is deeply rooted in Scripture and teaches you principles that you can apply daily as you grow in your relationship with God. There are forty-nine of the sixty-six books in the Bible that have a 3:16, and this book takes you through the Old and New Testaments in the Bible. The book will take you to scriptures and chapters in the Bible that many people may not have read regularly. The book can be used as a personal devotional for an individual or by a group for Bible study. Whatever timeline best fits the needs of whoever is reading the book determines whether you use it daily or weekly. The study guide in the book includes three daily application principles, a prayer, and seven discussion questions in each chapter. The book also contains over three thousand verses of scripture references because nothing can teach the Word of God better than the Word of God. This book is very easy to read and comprehend. The principles are easy to teach, understand, and most importantly, can be applied immediately in your life. The content of the book has no demographic limitations and can be a resource that can be used by men, women, and children worldwide. Whether you don’t know Jesus personally or are a new believer in Christ, this book is for you. If you have been following and serving God for a longer period of time in your life, this book is for you. This book meets you wherever you currently are in your walk with God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jesse Brown’s new book will challenge and encourage readers whether they are new or established in their faith.
Consumers can purchase “3:16 The Love of God: A Bible Study and Daily Application Study Guide of the Word of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “3:16 The Love of God: A Bible Study and Daily Application Study Guide of the Word of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
