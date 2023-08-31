Sam Nicotra’s Newly Released "Heaven Scent" is an Enjoyable and Creative Tale That Illustrates the Wonder of Finding One’s Faith
“Heaven Scent,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sam Nicotra, is a unique narrative that brings readers a window into the joys of finding and accepting Jesus into their lives.
Mount Vernon, IN, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Heaven Scent”: an uplifting and warm inspirational for young readers. “Heaven Scent” is the creation of published author Sam Nicotra, a husband, a father, and a grandfather. He retired from a long career in refining.
Nicotra shares, “Sammy is hunting for something, but he doesn’t know what it is. Even though he can’t find it, he doesn’t give up. He continues his search until he finds the greatest treasure ever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sam Nicotra’s new book will help parents, guardians, and spiritual educators impress the wonders of a life of faith on future generations.
Consumers can purchase “Heaven Scent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Heaven Scent,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
