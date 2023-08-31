D.M. Swanson’s New Book, "Charlotte, the Very Good, Very Naughty Girl," Follows a Young Girl Who Has Learned the Word "No," Much to the Surprise of the Adults Around Her
New York, NY, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author D.M. Swanson, a wife, mother, library director, and influencer, has completed her most recent book, “Charlotte, The Very Good, Very Naughty Girl”: a delightful story of little girl named Charlotte who has learned how fun it is to use the word “no” a little more often than her parents, grandparents, and teacher would like.
A first-time author, Dawn Swanson lives in a small town in Western New York and is passionate about community service, education and child development, and reading. The author loves history, historical fiction, and murder mysteries and facilitates a monthly book club at the library she directs. Swanson is devoted to providing a place for the community to feel welcome and a wonderful atmosphere to cozy up with a good book. In addition, Dawn loves to travel but never forgets her small-town roots where her heart always stays.
Swanson writes, “As the story unfolds, Charlotte refuses to pick up her toys, go to bed on time, and even participate when her teacher asks! Father has a wonderful idea to turn the tables on little Charlotte. With clear communication, the adults in Charlotte’s life work together to help her begin to rethink how fun the word no is. The unsuspecting Charlotte is quite surprised and perplexed when everyone begins telling her no!”
Published by Fulton Books, D.M. Swanson’s book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Charlotte’s exciting day of learning when to use “no”. Poignant and heartwarming, “Charlotte, The Very Good, Very Naughty Girl” will help parents and guardians point out that everyone does naughty things sometimes, but it doesn’t make one a bad person.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Charlotte, The Very Good, Very Naughty Girl” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
