Eugene Dale Schwartzlow’s New Book, “Airborne Marine,” Follows the Author's Adventures and Challenges in Vietnam That Influenced the Rest of His Life
Edgerton, WI, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Eugene Dale Schwartzlow, who received the Bronze Star with Combat V while serving in Vietnam, has completed his most recent book, “Airborne Marine”: a gripping memoir detailing the author’s time serving in the Marine Corps, in Vietnam, the dangers he faced on the battlefield and his traumatic return to the USA as the body escort of a loved one.
Born in 1944 in Wisconsin, author Eugene Dale Schwartzlow graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He later joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served in the Republic of Vietnam from February 1968 to February 1969 as a first lieutenant. Gene retired from the Marine Corps as a colonel on 30 June 1997, after thirty years, ten months, and nine days of active service.
Over the course of his military career, the author has served in various positions, including as an infantry, logistics, and communications officer, and he has been awarded countless awards, including the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the National Defense Medal, amongst others. Currently, Schwartzlow resides with his wife in Edgerton, Wisconsin, and spends his days writing and enjoying the outdoor world.
“I joined the Marine Corps in May of 1966 after seeing television coverage of the war in Vietnam. I wanted to know what war was really like. I found out. My little portion of the war included being launched into the air by an enemy grenade, engaging in firefights, walking about nightly in ‘mine and booby trap land,’ living through mortar attacks, being hit by friendly fire, having to search for enemies in a leper colony, watching 122 mm rockets roar past my hut, and experiencing daily threats on the lives of myself and those I led.”
“The book is my attempt to capture those moments on paper and to release the ‘horrors of war’ from my brain. All veterans carry with them the burden of war; some are unable to cope and resort to suicide as a way out. My message is for veterans to talk to others or write their thoughts down in a story like I did. Maybe then they will find peace.”
Published by Fulton Books, Eugene Dale Schwartzlow’s book began as a form of personal therapy for the author, as well as a way to capture the history of his journey through life for his grandchildren and others that might be interested. In particular, the author hopes his story might highlight the PTSD that many veterans carry with them and connect with other veterans and let them know it is ok to seek help.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Airborne Marine" at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
