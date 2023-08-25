Rare Opportunity to Own a Piece of Southern History: Professionally Managed Estate in Southern Pike County, Mississippi Up for Auction

Bonnette Auction Company has announced the upcoming auction of a historically significant 60-acre estate, known as the Reed Lampton house, located in Southern Pike County, Mississippi. Scheduled for September 28 at 6 pm CST, the event will offer both live and online bidding. Originating from the 1930s, the estate was a commercial hub owned by the Lamptons, who ran various local businesses.