Africa Media Consortium LLC Managed Services Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Africa Media Consortium's managed virtual machine work-spaces to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.
Atlanta, GA, August 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Africa Media Consortium LLC, a business, digital media, and technology company, today announced the availability of its managed services involving virtual machine work-spaces — Standard Linux VM Workspace for SMB Workloads and Standard VM Workspace for SMB Workloads for Windows — in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Africa Media Consortium LLC customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
Africa Media Consortium LLC is a digital solutions company with over 20 years of experience in project management, business development and consulting, cybersecurity, data analytics, machine learning, business analysis, web and application development, and digital media production services. We provide solutions to streamline the work process and we assist organizations in becoming cloud-ready.
These managed services for SMB workloads are configured with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Windows Server 2022 for user convenience and preference to provide value and ease of adoption of cloud computing. Most businesses can benefit from using a virtual machine like these, as it ensures a balanced CPU-to-memory ratio. It is also ideal for testing and development, and for small to medium-sized databases, and it can handle low to medium traffic to web servers.
“Africa Media Consortium LLC cloud solutions are designed to help businesses of all sizes and industries leverage the power of the cloud to innovate, grow, and succeed,” said Omoalukhe Andrew Omo-Abu, Business Analyst, Africa Media Consortium. “By working with Microsoft, we offer our customers the best-in-class technology, security, and support they need to run their applications and services on Azure. Whether you are looking for a Windows or Linux virtual machine, we have a solution that meets your needs and budget.”
Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, “We’re pleased to welcome Africa Media Consortium to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
Learn more about this offer at its page in the Azure Marketplace.
Contact
Africa Media Consortium, LLCContact
Omoalukhe Andrew Omo-Abu
1-470-406-9273
https://www.africamediaconsortium.org
