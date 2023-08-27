Avant Healthcare Professionals Recognized in 40th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards
Orlando, FL, August 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced it was named among the winners of the 40th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards, earning Gold honors for its What to Expect: The State of Nurse Staffing in 2023 blog and Top Concerns of Nurse Executives ebook. The company also received bronze honors for The Truth About the Nursing Shortage - Causes, Statistics, and Solutions blog and merit honors for its Understanding Cultural Differences in the Nursing Profession blog and 2022 Trends in Nurse Staffing Study.
This year, over 4,300 entries were received in the Healthcare Advertising Awards, making it the largest awards program of its kind. Gold awards were presented to 530 entries, silver awards to 352 entries and bronze awards to 238 entries.
In the What to Expect: The State of Nurse Staffing in 2023 blog, Avant Healthcare Professionals examines the significant changes happening in the healthcare industry since the pandemic and what healthcare facilities should expect as the future of nurse staffing. In the Top Concerns of Nurse Executives ebook, Avant covers the challenges and key issues facing nurse leaders, their impacts and the industry trends driving them. The Truth About the Nursing Shortage - Causes, Statistics, and Solutions blog highlights drivers of the nursing shortage, shortage statistics and solutions for the deficit of nurses in the U.S.
