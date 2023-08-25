Avant Healthcare Professionals Recognized in the 2023 Aster Awards

Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced it was named among the winners of the 2023 Aster Awards, earning a gold honor for its Understanding Violence and Aggression in the Nursing Profession e-book, and silver honors for its What to Expect: The State of Nurse Staffing in 2023 blog and Recruitment Agency vs. Direct Hire e-book.