Avant Healthcare Professionals Recognized in the 2023 Aster Awards
Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced it was named among the winners of the 2023 Aster Awards, earning a gold honor for its Understanding Violence and Aggression in the Nursing Profession e-book, and silver honors for its What to Expect: The State of Nurse Staffing in 2023 blog and Recruitment Agency vs. Direct Hire e-book.
Orlando, FL, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced it was named among the winners of the 2023 Aster Awards, earning a gold honor for its Understanding Violence and Aggression in the Nursing Profession e-book, and silver honors for its What to Expect: The State of Nurse Staffing in 2023 blog and Recruitment Agency vs. Direct Hire e-book.
In the “What to Expect: The State of Nurse Staffing in 2023” blog, Avant Healthcare Professionals examines the significant changes happening in the healthcare industry since the pandemic and what healthcare facilities can expect for future nurse staffing. The “Understanding Violence and Aggression in the Nursing Profession” e-book provides tips for healthcare executives on how to handle and prevent violence directed at caregivers in their hospital facilities. The “Recruitment Agency vs. Direct Hire” e-book shares comparisons between a direct hire and recruitment agency to highlight the differences and best options for today’s healthcare professionals.
The Aster Awards, one of the largest and most respected national and international competitions of its kind, has recognized outstanding healthcare professionals for excellence in their advertising and marketing efforts for over 20 years. Entries in the 2023 awards program came from across the United States and abroad and were evaluated by a panel of industry experts. Participants’ entries competed against similar-sized organizations in their specific groups and categories.
In the “What to Expect: The State of Nurse Staffing in 2023” blog, Avant Healthcare Professionals examines the significant changes happening in the healthcare industry since the pandemic and what healthcare facilities can expect for future nurse staffing. The “Understanding Violence and Aggression in the Nursing Profession” e-book provides tips for healthcare executives on how to handle and prevent violence directed at caregivers in their hospital facilities. The “Recruitment Agency vs. Direct Hire” e-book shares comparisons between a direct hire and recruitment agency to highlight the differences and best options for today’s healthcare professionals.
The Aster Awards, one of the largest and most respected national and international competitions of its kind, has recognized outstanding healthcare professionals for excellence in their advertising and marketing efforts for over 20 years. Entries in the 2023 awards program came from across the United States and abroad and were evaluated by a panel of industry experts. Participants’ entries competed against similar-sized organizations in their specific groups and categories.
Contact
Avant Healthcare ProfessionalsContact
Natalie Caballero
407-274-8423
www.avanthealthcare.com
cpuller@avanthealthcare.com
Natalie Caballero
407-274-8423
www.avanthealthcare.com
cpuller@avanthealthcare.com
Categories