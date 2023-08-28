IDCUBE, Inc. to Launch AI Empowered Access Control in the North American Physical Security Market with Open Platform Access360 and GreenID Solutions
Piscataway, NJ, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- IDCUBE, the pioneer of AI-enabled Access Control solutions, proudly announces the North American launch of its platform that includes Access360.ai, Access360.helix and GreenID. With a relentless commitment to transforming security in the North American market, IDCUBE brings forth advancements that redefine Access Control and environmental responsibility.
IDCUBE’s pursuit of innovation has integrated artificial intelligence with access management. Access360 seamlessly analyzes and adapts to user behavior patterns that deliver customer-specific features such as workflows, reporting, dashboards, widgets as well as integration with third-party applications. This breakthrough technology reflects IDCUBE's dedication to safeguarding businesses with the power of AI.
IDCUBE's GreenID solution leverages Mobile Access and Visitor Management to reduce paper usage and minimize the carbon footprint associated with traditional identity verification methods. GreenID is more than a Mobile Access solution, it’s also an employee management tool with time tracking and remote work management that is verified with Geo tracking.
IDCUBE is an independent company co-owned by Divyakant Gupta. Gupta co-founded IDCUBE in 2005 and serves as CEO.
"IDCUBE is proud to unveil solutions that exemplify our dedication to security, innovation, and environmental stewardship," said Gupta. "We believe that technology can reshape industries, and our AI-enabled access control and GreenID offerings exemplify this belief."
Divyakant Gupta added, "Our mission is to empower businesses with security solutions that not only enhance safety but also contribute to a greener planet. We are excited about the potential these innovations hold."
IDCUBE provides a fully integrated solution that Enterprise Level businesses use to receive facility health scores, respond to real-time events, minimize risk and streamline operations. IDCUBE uses the power of AI to optimize safety and security.
IDCUBE is officially conducting its North American launch at GSX in Dallas, TX, September 11-13, 2023.
Contact
IDCUBEContact
Barbara Stephens
585-451-2488
https://www.idcubesystems.com/
Barbara Stephens
585-451-2488
https://www.idcubesystems.com/
