Glodi Glam Designs LLC in the Bronx, New York Celebrates 3 Years of Business
Bring events to life in the Bronx.
Bronx, NY, August 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Glodi Glam Designs LLC, a small business specializing in event planning and decor, is celebrating its 3rd anniversary this month. The company was founded in 2020 during the height of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Owner and Lead Creative Designer, Mrs. Gloria Colly-Sikanku, started the company with the goal of bringing joy and beauty into the lives of her clients during a time when the world was feeling dark and uncertain.
“I wanted to create a business that would bring happiness and hope during a time when people needed it the most,” says Gloria Colly-Sikanku.
Glodi Glam Designs has since become a well-known name in the Bronx and beyond, planning and executing beautiful events of all types, from weddings to baby showers to birthday parties.
“It’s been an amazing three years,” says Gloria Colly-Sikanku. “I’m so grateful to my clients and to the community for supporting my business. I’m looking forward to many more years of bringing joy to the world through my events.”
Glodi Glam Designs LLC has planned and decorated events of all sizes, from intimate weddings to large corporate events. The company's team of experienced and creative professionals work with each client to create a unique event that reflects their individual style. The company has quickly become a go-to resource for event planners helping to create some of the most memorable events in the Bronx and the surrounding towns and cities in the tri state area.
Glodi Glam Designs LLC offers a wide range of event planning and decor services, including venue selection and coordination, decor and floral design, event planning and design, weddings, corporate events, birthday parties, sweet sixteen parties, baby showers, traditional marriage ceremonies, and more!
The company is known for its creative and stylish designs, as well as its commitment to providing excellent customer service. Gloria Colly-Sikanku and her team are dedicated to making sure that every event is perfect, and they work closely with clients to create a truly unique experience. In the past three years, Glodi Glam Designs LLC has planned and decorated hundreds of events, and the company has a growing reputation for excellence.
Gloria Colly-Sikanku is proud of the success of Glodi Glam Designs LLC, and she is grateful to her clients for their continued support. She is excited to see what the future holds for the company, and she is committed to continuing to provide her clients with the highest level of service.
The company has a proven track record of success, having planned and executed hundreds of events of all sizes. Gloria Colly-Sikanku, the Founder and Lead Creative Designer is a highly experienced event planner with over 10 years of experience in the industry. She is passionate about creating unique and memorable events that reflect the client’s vision.
Gloria Colly-Sikanku is proud of the success of Glodi Glam Designs LLC. She is grateful to her clients for their support and to her team for their hard work. She is excited to continue to grow her business and to create even more beautiful and memorable events in the years to come.
Gloria Colly-Sikanku
929-474-4816
www.glodiglamdesigns.com
