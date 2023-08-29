Two Steps’s Newly Released "Into the White: A Love Story" is a Compelling Fiction That Takes Readers Into a Surprising Romantic Adventure
“Into the White: A Love Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Two Steps, is an engaging combination of action and love that finds a cast of affable characters and a blending of cultures that will have readers racing to see what awaits following a fateful crash.
New York, NY, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Into the White: A Love Story”: an exciting tale of fate and spiritual growth. “Into the White: A Love Story” is the creation of published author Two Steps.
Two Steps shares, “The big silver bird was mortally stricken, both engines were out and one was on fire. Even the right windshield had been breached. The large cranes had flown with multiple impacts all over the jet. Inside, the pilot was struggling for control in the buffeting winds, cold and feathers. The copilot was fighting the surging of cold air, trying to plug the hole in the windshield with his winter coat. The manager of the six Asian girls was yelling instructions in Chinese to them. They had to protect their heads and necks with inflated life preservers and their pillows and blankets, for a crash landing was soon to take place. They might have maybe three minutes before impact. The pilot scanned the terrain. Mountains were everywhere, save the half bowl. But one set of eyes up on the mountain saw it all, and he prayed out loud for God to help them….and him!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Two Steps’s new book brings readers on a journey of survival and self-discovery that is certain to delight the imagination.
