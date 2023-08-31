Matthew C. Haner’s Newly Released "Back to The Beginning" is an Articulate and Easy to Follow Bible Study That Takes Readers to the Basics of Christianity

“Back to The Beginning: A guide to the Original Salvation Message for Those Seeking to Worship God in Spirit and in Truth,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Matthew C. Haner, is a helpful resource for anyone who feels conflicted or confused by the modern interpretations and misconceptions of the Christian faith.