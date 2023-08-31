Matthew C. Haner’s Newly Released "Back to The Beginning" is an Articulate and Easy to Follow Bible Study That Takes Readers to the Basics of Christianity
“Back to The Beginning: A guide to the Original Salvation Message for Those Seeking to Worship God in Spirit and in Truth,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Matthew C. Haner, is a helpful resource for anyone who feels conflicted or confused by the modern interpretations and misconceptions of the Christian faith.
NW Palm Bay, FL, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Back to The Beginning: A guide to the Original Salvation Message for Those Seeking to Worship God in Spirit and in Truth”: an earnest message of encouragement for those seeking closeness with their Christian path. “Back to The Beginning: A guide to the Original Salvation Message for Those Seeking to Worship God in Spirit and in Truth” is the creation of published author Matthew C. Haner.
Haner shares, “Never has there been a time such as this; the world needs truth! It is time for this book!
“Nearly two thousand years ago, one of the most famous conversations in history took place as Jesus Christ said this: ‘To this end was I born, and for this cause came I into the world, that I should bear witness unto the truth. Every one that is of the truth heareth my voice.’ Pilate saith unto him, ‘What is truth?’ (John 18:37–38).
“Pilate was aware that there were many people declaring at that time their truths about a great many things. As it was then, so it is in the twenty-first century, a time when it seems that the whole world is convinced that there are no absolutes, and so truth is only what we determine it to be. In the same premise, the world of religion has become a very confusing place.
“If God is not the author of confusion, then why are we so confused? Why are there countless versions of Christianity today? Why are teachers teaching so many variations to God’s salvation message? When senior deacon and Bible teacher Matthew C. Haner began his quest to find the answers, he could not know of the magnitude of the journey he was about to take. He soon realized that finding the answers could not be about allowing himself to be entangled in the web of endless doctrinal debates and comparing doctrines to doctrines. Nor could it be about pointing to who is right or wrong in this present century but rather, finding and accurately presenting the genuine doctrine of the kingdom of God and heaven. It was then that God put it upon his heart to go 'back to the beginning.'
“Written in an easy-to-read format, Matthew’s work will systematically guide you into the original truth about repentance, baptism, and receiving the Holy Spirit of God. This study guide clearly reveals the original salvation message taught to the whole world. The author reminds us that the Word of God exhorts all to 'earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints,' and so students and teachers alike, settle in as you learn of the original truth found within the Word of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matthew C. Haner’s new book will empower believers both new and established in their pursuit of understanding God’s Word.
Consumers can purchase “Back to The Beginning: A guide to the Original Salvation Message for Those Seeking to Worship God in Spirit and in Truth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Back to The Beginning: A guide to the Original Salvation Message for Those Seeking to Worship God in Spirit and in Truth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
