Victor Frenkel’s New Book, “Walks with Grover: Treks in the Neighborhood With Our Lovable Lab Rescue,” is a Light-Hearted Memoir of His First Year with Grover
Catonsville, MD, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Victor Frenkel, who was born and grew up in Montreal, Canada, has completed his most recent book, “Walks with Grover: Treks in the Neighborhood With Our Lovable Lab Rescue.” The book is a candid memoir about an eight-year-old Labrador retriever that he and his two sons rescued at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
When author Victor Frenkel was twenty-four, and after finishing his associate degree, he moved to Israel where he lived on a kibbutz, served in the military, and completed his undergraduate and graduate studies. In 1999, he arrived in Baltimore for a postdoctoral fellowship. Today, he continues to enjoy a career in biomedical research. When he has the time he volunteers as a dog walker at a local shelter and occasionally dabbles in personal writing projects. He and Grover live just outside of the city with his two teenage sons.
Describing the first time that he and his boys first met Grover at his foster’s house, Frenkel writes: “The backyard was similarly well-maintained. There, we saw two dogs—a relatively small chocolate Lab, which Jean later told us she had rescued a few years ago, and a larger Lab, who was also darker but somewhat less animated. That, however, changed the instant he saw us. He promptly ran over to where we stood, his tail wagging and eyes bright, his big head bobbing up and down, causing his ears to flap asynchronously like the wings of a drunken seagull. Of course, we immediately recognized Grover. And we were instantly all over him, petting his long body and repeating his name over and over again. For the next fifteen minutes, until we would leave, he remained by our side as we continued to lavish him with well-received attention.”
Published by Fulton Books, Victor Frenkel’s book shares some of his more humorous adventures with Grover, taking readers through his home and neighborhood, and in and around the Baltimore area.
Ultimately, through the stories he tells, Frenkel makes the case that getting a rescue not only changes a dog’s life for the better but also that of the people who adopt them. He sincerely wishes that if readers haven’t done so already, they will consider contacting their local shelter or rescue organization and come home with a dog they will cherish forever—a family member who will love them unconditionally and provide companionship and happiness to them and their loved ones.
Readers who wish to experience this reflective work can purchase “Walks with Grover: Treks in the Neighborhood With Our Lovable Lab Rescue” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
All profits obtained from the sale of the book will be donated to animal shelters and rescue organizations.
