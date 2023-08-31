Author Daniel Hamman’s New Book, “Wintertime and The Cricket’s Serenade,” Emphasizes the Value of the Relationship Between Grandparents and Grandchildren

Recent release “Wintertime and The Cricket’s Serenade,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Daniel Hamman, is a beautiful children’s story that describes the importance of grandparents and grandchildren spending time together. This new work is the sequel to his first book, “The Cricket’s Serenade.”