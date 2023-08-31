Author Daniel Hamman’s New Book, “Wintertime and The Cricket’s Serenade,” Emphasizes the Value of the Relationship Between Grandparents and Grandchildren
Recent release “Wintertime and The Cricket’s Serenade,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Daniel Hamman, is a beautiful children’s story that describes the importance of grandparents and grandchildren spending time together. This new work is the sequel to his first book, “The Cricket’s Serenade.”
New York, NY, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Hamman has completed his new book, “Wintertime and The Cricket’s Serenade”: a thoughtful children’s story that reminds readers to cherish the time grandparents and grandchildren spend together.
Hamman writes, “It has been years now since I moved into my grandparent’s old house. I now have several grandchildren of my own, and every summer, they all come to visit me. And like me when I was a child, they listen to the fascinating stories that I tell them, the same ones that my grandfather once told to me.”
He continues, “Every day when they are here to visit, they play in the meadow and together we explore the same woods that I once explored all those years ago. They really enjoy the animals and walking down the path that leads to Herndon Pond.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Daniel Hamman’s meaningful tale describes memorable winter days spent listening to the calming sound of the snow.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Wintertime and The Cricket’s Serenade” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
