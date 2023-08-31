Author LeRissa Crider’s New Book, “Tales of Elandria: Book One: Sowilo,” is a Magical Fantasy That Whisks Readers Away to a Faraway Land with Rules of Its Own
Recent release “Tales of Elandria: Book One: Sowilo,” from Newman Springs Publishing author LeRissa Crider, follows Shiloh, who is forced to walk a thin line between freedom and death as magic and betrayal run rampant.
Boise, ID, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LeRissa Crider, has completed his new book, “Tales of Elandria: Book One: Sowilo”: a complex and descriptive fantasy novel that plunges readers into a magical realm.
Soon after escaping her longtime tormentor, Gorgahl, Shiloh is thrown unprepared into a land that has been laid under a wintry curse. Armed with her magic, and a strong spirit, Shiloh’s love for life shines through the darkness, leading all who live in Elandria into the light of a cured land.
Most of author LeRissa Crider’s life was spent barely surviving, be it literally, at the hands of her father, or figuratively as she waded through the aftermath of the abuse she had experienced. To escape the harsh realities of her world, she devoured books in place of meals. She felt seen and loved by the worlds that welcomed her with open pages. In those worlds, she found the doorway to her own magical place: Elandria.
This land is more than a story on the shelf; it is a glimpse into her essence. Her own painful truth has been interwoven into the details of Shiloh’s story, cloaked in a tale of fiction and wonder, where she can finally show the world the wonder of what lies within.
She hopes everyone who braves the journey through Elandria comes through the other side overflowing with inspiration and self-love.
LeRissa has a feature in volume 3 of the popular book series “The Girls Who Refused to Quit” (Welford Publishing, 2021).
LeRissa writes, “It is up to us to define our purpose and our potential—we must not allow the shadows of our past to darken the remainder of our journey. Somewhere between making it and giving up, the deepest and truest forms of ourselves burst forth to illuminate a better way. Just as the sun does not dwell on the inevitability that the night will come to steal away the attentions of the earth, we must not dwell on the knowledge that darkness and malcontent will fall into our lives.”
She continues, “These lessons and many others have been passed down through generations by the people of Elandria, a special place on Earth that was touched by celestial magic eons ago.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, LeRissa Crider’s dramatic tale invites readers join Shiloh as her quest to reunite her family begins.
Readers who wish to experience this heart-wrenching work can purchase “Tales of Elandria: Book One: Sowilo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Soon after escaping her longtime tormentor, Gorgahl, Shiloh is thrown unprepared into a land that has been laid under a wintry curse. Armed with her magic, and a strong spirit, Shiloh’s love for life shines through the darkness, leading all who live in Elandria into the light of a cured land.
Most of author LeRissa Crider’s life was spent barely surviving, be it literally, at the hands of her father, or figuratively as she waded through the aftermath of the abuse she had experienced. To escape the harsh realities of her world, she devoured books in place of meals. She felt seen and loved by the worlds that welcomed her with open pages. In those worlds, she found the doorway to her own magical place: Elandria.
This land is more than a story on the shelf; it is a glimpse into her essence. Her own painful truth has been interwoven into the details of Shiloh’s story, cloaked in a tale of fiction and wonder, where she can finally show the world the wonder of what lies within.
She hopes everyone who braves the journey through Elandria comes through the other side overflowing with inspiration and self-love.
LeRissa has a feature in volume 3 of the popular book series “The Girls Who Refused to Quit” (Welford Publishing, 2021).
LeRissa writes, “It is up to us to define our purpose and our potential—we must not allow the shadows of our past to darken the remainder of our journey. Somewhere between making it and giving up, the deepest and truest forms of ourselves burst forth to illuminate a better way. Just as the sun does not dwell on the inevitability that the night will come to steal away the attentions of the earth, we must not dwell on the knowledge that darkness and malcontent will fall into our lives.”
She continues, “These lessons and many others have been passed down through generations by the people of Elandria, a special place on Earth that was touched by celestial magic eons ago.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, LeRissa Crider’s dramatic tale invites readers join Shiloh as her quest to reunite her family begins.
Readers who wish to experience this heart-wrenching work can purchase “Tales of Elandria: Book One: Sowilo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories