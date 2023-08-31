Author LeRissa Crider’s New Book, “Tales of Elandria: Book One: Sowilo,” is a Magical Fantasy That Whisks Readers Away to a Faraway Land with Rules of Its Own

Recent release “Tales of Elandria: Book One: Sowilo,” from Newman Springs Publishing author LeRissa Crider, follows Shiloh, who is forced to walk a thin line between freedom and death as magic and betrayal run rampant.