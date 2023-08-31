Author Alli Wheeler’s New Book, “The Adventures of Winnie the Wonder Dog: With a Special Guest Appearance by Scotty the Snake,” Introduces a Lovable Boston Terrier
Recent release “The Adventures of Winnie the Wonder Dog: With a Special Guest Appearance by Scotty the Snake,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alli Wheeler, invites young readers and listeners to join Winnie, a Boston terrier pup as she meets Scotty the Kingsnake.
Spartanburg, SC, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alli Wheeler, a mother of three children, has completed her new book “The Adventures of Winnie the Wonder Dog: With a Special Guest Appearance by Scotty the Snake”: a pleasant children’s story that follows Winnie, a delightful Boston terrier.
Winnie daily encounters with the animals that live around her home, and she learns the importance of Scotty as the protector of the yard.
Author Alli Wheeler loves children and animals and was inspired to write this book after Winnie joined the family as a puppy in July 2022.
Wheeler writes, “I learned Scotty was a kind of snake called an Eastern kingsnake. I noticed that he had stripes sort of like me!”
She continues, “That day, Scotty and I promised to be respectful of each other so that he can do his job of protecting our yard, and I can continue doing my job of being Winnie the Wonder Dog!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alli Wheeler’s creative tale captures the attention of young readers and listeners as they follow along with Winnie’s adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “The Adventures of Winnie the Wonder Dog: With a Special Guest Appearance by Scotty the Snake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
