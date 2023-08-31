Author Alli Wheeler’s New Book, “The Adventures of Winnie the Wonder Dog: With a Special Guest Appearance by Scotty the Snake,” Introduces a Lovable Boston Terrier

Recent release “The Adventures of Winnie the Wonder Dog: With a Special Guest Appearance by Scotty the Snake,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alli Wheeler, invites young readers and listeners to join Winnie, a Boston terrier pup as she meets Scotty the Kingsnake.