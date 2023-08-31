Author Hal Wilcock’s New Book, "The Grasshopper and Mr. Frog," is the Charming Story of Two Unlikely Friends on a Forest Adventure Long Ago

Recent release “The Grasshopper and Mr. Frog,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Hal Wilcock, is the story of a grasshopper and a frog—two species that aren’t known to get along—who discover an unlikely friendship. This beautifully illustrated tale will remind young readers the importance of helping others and how kindness is often returned in unexpected ways.