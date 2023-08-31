Author Hal Wilcock’s New Book, "The Grasshopper and Mr. Frog," is the Charming Story of Two Unlikely Friends on a Forest Adventure Long Ago
Recent release “The Grasshopper and Mr. Frog,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Hal Wilcock, is the story of a grasshopper and a frog—two species that aren’t known to get along—who discover an unlikely friendship. This beautifully illustrated tale will remind young readers the importance of helping others and how kindness is often returned in unexpected ways.
Panguitch, UT, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newman Springs Publishing author Hal Wilcock has completed his new book, “The Grasshopper and Mr. Toad”: a lyrical tale about a frog and a grasshopper who wouldn’t normally be friends and how they became each other’s rescuers. The story is brought to life with beautiful watercolor illustrations by Nancy Sharps.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wilcock’s thoughtful tale will remind young readers about the importance of being kind and how sometimes that kindness can be returned in surprising ways.
The story begins with Mr. Frog contentedly sunning himself on a lily pad in his beautiful pond. Mr. Frog reluctantly answers a call for help from Mr. Grasshopper, who has fallen into the pond and gotten himself stuck. Mr. Grasshopper is grateful, but Mr. Frog has already skipped back to his lily pad before Mr. Grasshopper can even thank him.
Later in the day, Mr. Grasshopper hears a similar call for help and, remembering how a stranger helped him earlier, he decides to pay his good fortune forward and investigate. Little did he know, the stranger in need this time was the very same Mr. Frog who got him out of the pond that morning.
Readers who wish to experience this tale of kindness and good fortune can purchase “The Grasshopper and Mr. Frog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
