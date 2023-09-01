Author Herb Curdgele’s New Book, "I Can't Sing My Father's Songs," Follows the Author's Life Journey and Explores the Familial Relationships That Defined His Upbringing
Recent release “I Can't Sing My Father's Songs,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Herb Curdgele, is an autobiographical account of the author’s life, and the many challenges he faced to become the man and father he is today. Focusing on his relationship with his father, Curdgele crafts a stirring memoir that is sure to capture the hearts of readers as they follow along on his life story.
Secaucus, NJ, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Herb Curdgele, a mechanical engineer whose real concern is this planet, has completed his new book, “I Can't Sing My Father's Songs”: a thought-provoking true story detailing the author’s life from his upbringing to the present, and the family relationships that shaped him, specifically with his own father.
“Mothers, fathers, wives, and all should read this book,” writes Curdgele. “It’s about one boy’s love for his father and all the people that got into his life as he grew up. That little boy never lost his love for his dad.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Herb Curdgele’s enthralling tale is a deeply personal and emotional story that will take readers on an unforgettable ride as Curdgele navigates the mysteries and trials of life that await him at every turn. Expertly paced and poignant, “I Can’t Sing My Father’s Songs” weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “I Can't Sing My Father's Songs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
