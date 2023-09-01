Author Herb Curdgele’s New Book, "I Can't Sing My Father's Songs," Follows the Author's Life Journey and Explores the Familial Relationships That Defined His Upbringing

Recent release “I Can't Sing My Father's Songs,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Herb Curdgele, is an autobiographical account of the author’s life, and the many challenges he faced to become the man and father he is today. Focusing on his relationship with his father, Curdgele crafts a stirring memoir that is sure to capture the hearts of readers as they follow along on his life story.