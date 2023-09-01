Author Tamela Thomas’s New Book, "Alphabet Learning: Learning to Eat Good Fruit," Takes a Look at All the Different Fruits One Can Eat and the Benefits They Provide
Recent release “Alphabet Learning: Learning to Eat Good Fruit,” from Covenant Books author Tamela Thomas, is a delightful collection of poems that explore all the different kinds of fruits that exist in the world for readers of all ages to eat. Through "Alphabet Learning," readers of all ages will learn how incorporating more fruit into one's diet can immensely improve one's overall health.
Jackson, TN, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tamela Thomas, a freelance writer and children’s eBook author, has completed her new book, “Alphabet Learning: Learning to Eat Good Fruit”: a charming series of poems designed to help educate readers of all ages of the wonderful benefits of all different kinds of fruits, and why eating a varied diet including these fruits is essential to leading a healthy life.
Author Tamela Thomas’s professional writing career began in 2018, and before that, most of her career has been in the medical field, gaining experience as a CNA, EKG/telemetry technician, and carepartner at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Tamela has also been a patient advocate, foster care, social worker assistant, radiology technologist, and certified occupational therapy assistant. Tamela holds a BA in professional studies in social services, behavior science, and organizational leadership from the University of Memphis at Lambuth in Jackson Tennessee. The author is an entrepreneur operating her Mobile CPR business TSJ where she is an American Heart Association certified CPR instructor in Jackson, Tennessee.
Thomas writes, “This book contains vital information that will assist in the value of eating wholesome fruits. It will help the body function, make you feel like you’re at a happy junction. It will improve your body movement with extra energy to spare, but giving it up, you wouldn’t dare; neither will you want to share. If you are willing to encourage your child with a treat, may see some happy faces while he/she eat.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tamela Thomas’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to equip people with more resources in order to be successful in every area of their lives, especially their health. With vibrant artwork to help illustrate Thomas’s tale, “Alphabet Learning” is the perfect tool to help parents and guardians connect with young readers and begin teaching them about the importance of a balanced diet focused on whole foods.
Readers can purchase “Alphabet Learning: Learning to Eat Good Fruit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
