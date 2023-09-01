Author Tamela Thomas’s New Book, "Alphabet Learning: Learning to Eat Good Fruit," Takes a Look at All the Different Fruits One Can Eat and the Benefits They Provide

Recent release “Alphabet Learning: Learning to Eat Good Fruit,” from Covenant Books author Tamela Thomas, is a delightful collection of poems that explore all the different kinds of fruits that exist in the world for readers of all ages to eat. Through "Alphabet Learning," readers of all ages will learn how incorporating more fruit into one's diet can immensely improve one's overall health.