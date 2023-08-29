San Antonio Texas Taproom & Pizza Joint Opening Second Location Near the Historic Pearl.
The Growler Exchange, a San Antonio-based craft beer taproom and pizza joint, is opening a second location at 914 E Elmira St. #106 this fall.
San Antonio, TX, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Growler Exchange is opening their second location this fall. The San Antonio based craft beer taproom and pizzeria will be located at 914 Elmira St. #106 The new location will have double the seating as their original Broadway location. This location will target San Antonio’s midtown submarket in the eclectic shopping center. The new midtown location will not only offer double the seating but also more taps, 50 craft beers on tap to pair with their delicious artisan pizzas. “We strive to be the best purveyor of American craft beer in San Antonio. We want to make sure we have the absolute best beers on tap coupled with great service,” says Joseph O’Hare, owner. The Growler Exchange family is excited to expand and reach more craft beer and pizza lovers.
The Growler Exchange Midtown Station is set to open this Fall so stay tuned at www.thegrowlerexchange-sa.com for updates.
