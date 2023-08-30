Join BidsCube at DMEXCO 2023: Unveiling Digital Advertising Solutions for Tomorrow's Industry
BidsCube is thrilled to announce its participation in DMEXCO, Europe's premier digital marketing and tech event happening on September 20-21 in Cologne. This year, BidsCube invites you to explore digital marketing's future, exploring trends like the metaverse, retail media, and data-driven strategies. Connect with the BidsCube team in person, fostering meaningful interactions for potential collaborations. Key representatives include Max Yemelyntsev, Taia Loik, and Julia Melnyk.
Cologne, Germany, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BidsCube is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated DMEXCO event taking place on September 20 and 21 at Koelnmesse GmbH, Cologne. As Europe's premier digital marketing and technology event, DMEXCO provides an ideal platform for industry leaders and innovators to come together, share insights, and shape the future of digital marketing.
This year, BidsCube invites you to discuss the industry's trends, from exploring the metaverse's boundless possibilities to delving into retail media, digital fashion, and data-driven marketing strategies and revealing the profound impact of digital creativity on the broader digital economy. This year's DMEXCO presents an invaluable opportunity to gaze into the future and engage with industry experts in envisioning the potential landscape of digital marketing.
BidsCube’s goal is to make digital advertising easy and accessible to everyone. The company’s suite of products, recognized for their technical excellence and user-friendly interfaces, is designed to empower businesses of all scales. BidsCube offers a comprehensive range of solutions, from an SSP designed for efficient monetization and a DSP enriched with diverse targeting options to fault-tolerant white-label solutions tailored for business launch and expansion.
DMEXCO provides a unique opportunity to connect with the BidsCube team in person, fostering meaningful interactions that can translate into valuable collaborations.
Among the key figures that will represent BidsCube at DMEXCO are:
Max Yemelyntsev, Chief Revenue Officer
Taia Loik, Head of Publisher Operations
Julia Melnyk, Sales Manager DSP
"We look forward to seeing our beloved partners in person at DMEXCO 2023," says Max Yemelyntsev, Chief Revenue Officer of BidsCube. "Making industry connections is crucial to success in Ad Tech, and we eagerly anticipate meeting new faces and reuniting with familiar ones."
Visit the website for more information about BidsCube and to schedule a meeting during your DMEXCO visit.
https://bidscube.com/events/dmexco-2023/
Oleksandr Berestianyi
+380980947983
bidscube.com
