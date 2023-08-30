Join BidsCube at DMEXCO 2023: Unveiling Digital Advertising Solutions for Tomorrow's Industry

BidsCube is thrilled to announce its participation in DMEXCO, Europe's premier digital marketing and tech event happening on September 20-21 in Cologne. This year, BidsCube invites you to explore digital marketing's future, exploring trends like the metaverse, retail media, and data-driven strategies. Connect with the BidsCube team in person, fostering meaningful interactions for potential collaborations. Key representatives include Max Yemelyntsev, Taia Loik, and Julia Melnyk.