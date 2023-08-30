Leading Data Integration Platform Dataddo Recognized as Google Cloud Ready Partner
New designations guarantee optimized synchronization of any business data to and from BigQuery, AlloyDB, and Cloud SQL.
Mountain View, CA, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Google Cloud, at its Next ‘23 event in San Francisco, has today recognized no-code data integration platform Dataddo as a Cloud Ready solution for automating connections between online services and BigQuery, AlloyDB, and Cloud SQL.
Google Cloud Ready designations are intended to minimize the time organizations spend evaluating the interoperability of partner products with Google Cloud products, and are awarded based on rigorous validations in close cooperation with Google’s Cloud engineering teams, as well as proven use cases. These designations confirm that Dataddo has fine-tuned its platform to integrate with the above mentioned Google Cloud products, and that its documentation has been enhanced to facilitate onboarding of mutual customers.
Dataddo’s ETL, ELT, and reverse ETL capabilities, together with its growing portfolio of 250+ connectors, enable mutual customers to synchronize any business data from online sources to BigQuery, AlloyDB, and Cloud SQL, as well as from these storages to other databases and operational applications. This makes Dataddo a key enabler of effective, end-to-end data integration for any organization that has, or that may have, a Google storage at the center of its data infrastructure.
“Ever since we established Dataddo in 2018, our customers have been using our platform to extract data from business apps to Google Cloud storages, and, as of last year, to push data from Google Cloud storages back into business apps like CRMs. These newly achieved designations are a culmination of our longstanding relationship with Google Cloud and a promise of high-quality integrations to current and future joint customers,” says Dataddo CEO Petr Nemeth.
“The Google Cloud Ready designations for BigQuery, Cloud SQL, and AlloyDB give customers confidence that solutions have gone through a formal certification process and will deliver the best possible performance with each of these products,” said Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. “With Dataddo, customers can save time on evaluating new tools, and focus on syncing data to and from BigQuery, Cloud SQL, and AlloyDB.”
Dataddo has already helped hundreds of companies successfully connect third-party business apps and storages to BigQuery, AlloyDB, and Cloud SQL.
“Thanks to Dataddo’s optimized BigQuery connector and other niche connectors, we saved three weeks on the initial phase of migrating our analytics data to the cloud. When migration is finished, we’ll be saving two to three man-days per month thanks to automated, managed pipelines,” says Jan Willem Tiemessen, Head of Data Analytics & Robotics at Sensire—a healthcare organization with over 5,000 clients.
To learn more about Dataddo’s integrations with Google Cloud products, visit Dataddo’s connector page. To learn more about the Google Cloud Ready programs, visit Google’s BigQuery, Cloud SQL and AlloyDB pages.
About Dataddo
Founded in 2018, Dataddo is a fully managed, no-code data integration platform that connects cloud-based applications and BI tools, data warehouses, and data lakes. Named one of the top 50 IT infrastructure products for 2023 by software review site G2, the platform enables users to visualize, centralize, replicate, and activate data by automating its transfer from virtually any cloud source to any cloud destination.
Dataddo currently serves more than 4,000 organizations and individuals from over 100 countries. Its clients include Ogilvy, Uber Eats, the French Football Federation, the Dallas Stars, Epic Games, Sat-7, and Sallve. Its headquarters are in Silicon Valley, California and it has a branch in Prague, Czech Republic.
