Author David Earl Mize’s New Book, "The True Story of Wolfman Dave," is a Captivating and Engaging Memoir Filled with Drama, Horror, and Thrilling Action
Recent release “The True Story of Wolfman Dave,” from Page Publishing author David Earl Mize, is a one-of-a-kind and gripping autobiography that shares the author’s interesting and unique life story.
San Antonio, TX, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Earl Mize, who is the youngest witch doctor of the state of Oaxaca, Mexico, and a Communidad National De Boxeo Amateur, has completed his new book, “The True Story of Wolfman Dave”: a fascinating memoir that follows the author’s unconventional journey through life.
Author David Earl Mize is an airborne Ranger in the Special Forces (SA) and close-encounter specialist. He worked for the police Secret Service in Mexico City. He speaks four languages and two dialects and uses judo, Kempo karate, and jujitsu to fight.
Mize writes, “This is a true story about a man with the name of David Earl Mize, alias Wolfman Dave, who was born in Abilene, Texas, in a Catholic hospital, Santa Anna. He was a seven-pound boy at birth, born with white fur throughout his whole body. When the child was handed to the mother, she smiled and said with open lungs, ‘My Wolfie!’ The nurse and the doctor who handed the child to the mother thought that the lady would be asking questions as to why the child was born with white fur, but the mama was not a bit surprised. The lady’s father was nicknamed the wolf of the sea. He was cursed by a gypsy lady who was a witch doctor in Lebanon. So that same curse came to be on this child who was his grandson, David Earl.”
Published by Page Publishing, David Earl Mize’s thrilling tale takes readers along for the ride as he explores his storied past.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The True Story of Wolfman Dave" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
