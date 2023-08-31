Author Donald Burdek’s New Book, "Backcountry Cooking: Backpacker’s Edition," is a Unique Cookbook That Shares Recipes for Cooking While Adventuring Outdoors
Recent release “Backcountry Cooking: Backpacker’s Edition,” from Page Publishing author Donald Burdek, is a collection of recipes taken from the Internet that the author has used and enjoyed in his own outdoor adventures.
Rensselaer, NY, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Donald Burdek, who has been cooking in the backcountry for as long as he has been backcountry camping, has completed his new book, “Backcountry Cooking: Backpacker’s Edition”: a helpful resource that contains a variety of recipes ideal for campers and backpackers.
Burdek writes, “This book is a collection of recipes taken from the Internet that I have used and enjoyed in my own outdoor adventures. I take no credit for any of the recipes within these pages. I only took the time to write down the details of the recipes from the source to whom I listed with the recipe if known.”
He continues, “While I have altered most of these recipes to fit my palate, I tried to also keep them as close to the original recipe as possible for the purpose of this book. Everything listed as optional is something I have left out for my purposes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Donald Burdek’s easy-to-use cookbook offers interesting and practical ideas for staying nourished while adventuring.
Readers who wish to experience this useful work can purchase “Backcountry Cooking: Backpacker’s Edition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
