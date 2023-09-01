Maria Ventura’s New Book, "A Lover and a Stranger," is a Captivating Story of a Reluctant Romance That Turns Into a Headstrong Young Woman’s Worst Nightmare

Recent release “A Lover and a Stranger,” from Page Publishing author Maria Ventura, is a fascinating read following Amanda, a street-smart New Yorker who uncharacteristically accepts the kindness of a handsome stranger in an attempt to open herself up to love. Instead, Amanda opens herself up to a world of trouble.