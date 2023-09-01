Maria Ventura’s New Book, "A Lover and a Stranger," is a Captivating Story of a Reluctant Romance That Turns Into a Headstrong Young Woman’s Worst Nightmare
Recent release “A Lover and a Stranger,” from Page Publishing author Maria Ventura, is a fascinating read following Amanda, a street-smart New Yorker who uncharacteristically accepts the kindness of a handsome stranger in an attempt to open herself up to love. Instead, Amanda opens herself up to a world of trouble.
New York, NY, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Maria Ventura, a talented writer born in the Dominican Republic with a lifelong dream to be a published author, has completed her new book, “A Lover and a Stranger”: a gripping and potent novel that simultaneously entertains and warns readers of the dangers involved in the pursuit of love.
“‘A Lover and a Stranger’ takes you through the journey of love, trust, pain, and betrayal,” says author Maria Ventura. “How much can one person endure for love? Can trust ever be restored? The heart is our worst enemy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Maria Ventura’s dramatic tale follows Amanda, a clever yet cautious woman living in midtown Manhattan. When her car breaks down outside of a bar and the mysterious Nick swoops in to save her, Amanda thinks it may be time to let down her walls and throw caution to the wind. She reluctantly accepts the kindness of this handsome stranger and decides to love in.
Amanda never wanted a knight in shining armor; she just wanted to be happy. When Nick Maxwell comes along, Amanda thinks she finally found her chance. Beneath her cool and hardened exterior, all she truly wants is to be loved, but Amanda soon learns that maybe her defenses were up for a reason. After letting her guard down, Amanda’s budding romance turns into nothing short of a nightmare.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A Lover and a Stranger” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘A Lover and a Stranger’ takes you through the journey of love, trust, pain, and betrayal,” says author Maria Ventura. “How much can one person endure for love? Can trust ever be restored? The heart is our worst enemy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Maria Ventura’s dramatic tale follows Amanda, a clever yet cautious woman living in midtown Manhattan. When her car breaks down outside of a bar and the mysterious Nick swoops in to save her, Amanda thinks it may be time to let down her walls and throw caution to the wind. She reluctantly accepts the kindness of this handsome stranger and decides to love in.
Amanda never wanted a knight in shining armor; she just wanted to be happy. When Nick Maxwell comes along, Amanda thinks she finally found her chance. Beneath her cool and hardened exterior, all she truly wants is to be loved, but Amanda soon learns that maybe her defenses were up for a reason. After letting her guard down, Amanda’s budding romance turns into nothing short of a nightmare.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A Lover and a Stranger” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories