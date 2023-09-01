Author Lee Edmonds’s New Book, "Il Deuce," is a Steamy and Passionate Novel That Takes Readers on a Journey Through Life’s Many Ups and Downs, with Loyalty at Its Core
Recent release “Il Deuce,” from Page Publishing author Lee Edmonds, is an explicit and gritty work that takes readers along for an unforgettable journey that covers the wide range of human experience, showcasing the author’s distinctive voice.
Ocala, FL, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lee Edmonds has completed his new book, “Il Deuce”: an engrossing and unpredictable novel that emphasizes that no matter the obstacle, no matter the threat, the cost of true love is cheap when love is considered priceless.
Author Lee Edmonds embraces life and has a vision for the future of literature. Raised in Ocala, Florida, and born in Perry, he began writing urban erotica after loyalty taught him that love and money are what really fuel a human being. His unorthodox style leaves readers captivated as they journey with the main character through the ups and downs of their lives. The middle child of two girls and two boys, this black sheep castaway figured out a way to harness raw energy and turn it into sheer, unadulterated talent through high-definition expression.
Edmonds writes, “Of course, she knew the answer. It was quite simple actually—lie and tell the community what it wants to hear. Now the cryogenics part? That still left Villon stumped—that is, until a friend of hers inside of the department revealed the secret. When she heard the news, all she saw were stars and felt the shortness of breath. When she came to, she realized she had been admitted into Munroe Regional Medical Facility and treated for a fainting spell. Villon could tell NO ONE about her and Deuce, of course. Not only did the agency not know about the two being an item but also very select few people alive in the world knew…not even her partner. Smiling, Villon allowed herself to drift in reminiscence of the day the two met.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lee Edmonds’s electrifying tale highlights the importance of love, loyalty, honor, and integrity.
Readers who wish to experience this dynamic work can purchase “Il Deuce” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
