Author C. A. Gildersleeve’s New Book, "Timeless," Follows a Young Woman Who Finds the Love of Her Life After Traveling to the Past and Longs to Spend Her Life with Him
Recent release “Timeless,” from Page Publishing author C. A. Gildersleeve, is a charming story of a young woman named Gia, who somehow finds herself transported back in time, alone and in Paris. Terrified of being stuck in the past, Gia encounters a handsome stranger that captures her heart but is unwittingly brought back to her own time, desperate to return to her lover.
San Jacinto, CA, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- C. A. Gildersleeve, who currently resides in San Jacinto, California, with her husband Ken of fifty-five years and their beloved Westie, Winston, has completed her new book, “Timeless”: a gripping and compelling romance that follows a young woman who finds herself inexplicably transported back in time and finds a lasting romantic connection with a man from the past. When she discovers he is doomed to die at a young age, she’ll do all she can to save him and be with him.
Originally from Long Island, New York, C. A. Gildersleeve moved to Southern California with her two children, Melissa and James, when Ken was transferred to LAX for his job. After graduating from Brentwood High School, New York, the author attended State University of New York at Geneseo. When not writing, Gildersleeve spends her time reading, listening to all kinds of music, and watching old movies.
Gildersleeve writes, “Several years have slipped by since her parents’ passing, and Gia Di Carli still finds herself alone—no grandparents, no siblings, no husband or fiancé or any prospects. She dreads the holidays—time for family and loved ones.
“Worst of all is Valentine’s Day. February 14, 2012, Gia decides, will be different. No more sympathetic looks or pitying words from her coworkers. Gia sends herself the biggest, most beautiful bouquet of red roses to her job. When questioned, she is vague. Her plan seems to work until she returns home to her quiet, lonely condo. Even the romantic comedy chick flicks on the DVD offer no solace.
“Gia finds herself crying. And like the tears cried by Alice in Wonderland, they fall endlessly. Gia wipes her eyes looking about and realizes she is standing in the Louvre in Paris, France, and by the look of her surroundings, she is no longer in the year 2012! The people are all dressed so elegantly, including herself as she glances down at her apparel. When offered a handkerchief, she looks up into the face of a very charming young man.
“Thus begins her real adventure. Gia, by her calculations, spends three wonderful days in Paris with the most charming escort, Bradley. A dream! It can’t be! It’s all too real! Has she somehow traveled back in time?
“Gia awakens to learn it is February 15! She is determined to prove her experience was real. After much research, she discovers Bradley exists, or rather, existed. Bradley P. Malone, in fact. She learns he dies tragically very young, shortly after their meeting in Paris. Gia is determined to return to 1912 and prevent Bradley’s death.”
Published by Page Publishing, C. A. Gildersleeve’s engaging tale will take readers on a magical journey to the past as they follow along on Gia’s desperate attempts to save Bradley at all costs, even if it means altering history forever. Expertly paced and poignant, Gildersleeve weaves a profoundly character-driven tale that will leave readers spellbound and help them to discover how truly timeless love can be.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Timeless” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
