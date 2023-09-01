Author C. A. Gildersleeve’s New Book, "Timeless," Follows a Young Woman Who Finds the Love of Her Life After Traveling to the Past and Longs to Spend Her Life with Him

Recent release “Timeless,” from Page Publishing author C. A. Gildersleeve, is a charming story of a young woman named Gia, who somehow finds herself transported back in time, alone and in Paris. Terrified of being stuck in the past, Gia encounters a handsome stranger that captures her heart but is unwittingly brought back to her own time, desperate to return to her lover.