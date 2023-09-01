Authors Elaine Hilowitz and Betsy Smith’s New Book, "Orrin Helps," Follows Young Orrin, Who Loves to Help Others with Whatever Task They Need, No Matter How Big or Small

Recent release “Orrin Helps,” from Covenant Books authors Elaine Hilowitz and Betsy Smith, is an adorable story that centers around Orrin, a young preschooler who loves to be helpful and do chores around the house. As he works, Orrin often repeats words to help him stay on task and ensure he is being as helpful as possible.