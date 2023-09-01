Authors Elaine Hilowitz and Betsy Smith’s New Book, "Orrin Helps," Follows Young Orrin, Who Loves to Help Others with Whatever Task They Need, No Matter How Big or Small
Recent release “Orrin Helps,” from Covenant Books authors Elaine Hilowitz and Betsy Smith, is an adorable story that centers around Orrin, a young preschooler who loves to be helpful and do chores around the house. As he works, Orrin often repeats words to help him stay on task and ensure he is being as helpful as possible.
Tappahannock, VA, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elaine Hilowitz, an occupational therapist, and Betsy Smith, a contractor in the Sustainability Performance Division for the DOE, have completed their new book, “Orrin Helps”: a charming tale based on true events that’s all about Orrin, a smart young boy who loves helping out with chores around the house and repeats words pertaining to his duty as he works.
Elaine is the grandmother of Orrin, the hero and inspiration of “Orrin Helps,” and currently lives in Tappahannock, Virginia, with her two cats, Betsy and Cimi. She is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, where she received a BS in occupational therapy, and has worked as an occupational therapist for over forty years, specializing in pediatrics and school system therapy. Elaine presently works for the Essex County Public School System as an occupational therapist. She grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York, where she was locally known for her music and acting skills. Elaine is also a jewelry designer, and she and her daughters are locally known artists known as the Pour Ladies. Elaine also enjoys a variety of crafts including crochet, needlepoint, cruel, sewing, candle making, and other crafts.
The mother of Orrin, co-author Betsy Smith also lives in Tappahannock, Virginia, with her husband of eight years, Kevin; her two-year-old son, Orrin; and their dog, Smoke. Betsy was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia and graduated from Hermitage High School where she was a member of the marching band flags, active in the drama department, a baton twirler with the Royaetts and was 2000 Intermediate World Strut Champion in the fifteen to eighteen age group. Betsy is a graduate of Strayer University with a BA in business management concentration in marketing. She is a crafter and has done candle making, drawing, and, in her spare time, loves to paint with her mother and enjoys caring for her family.
“Orrin is an energetic and outgoing preschooler who always wants to help others,” Elaine and Betsy share. “He especially enjoys cleaning and yard work, and he shows his glee by repeating words.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elaine Hilowitz and Betsy Smith’s new book is a delightful tale that readers of all ages will be able to enjoy as they follow Orrin throughout his day of helping out around the house. With vibrant illustrations by John Hilowitz, Orrin’s uncle, “Orrin Helps” is sure to be a hit with young readers and leave them wanting to revisit Orrin’s adventures over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Orrin Helps” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Elaine is the grandmother of Orrin, the hero and inspiration of “Orrin Helps,” and currently lives in Tappahannock, Virginia, with her two cats, Betsy and Cimi. She is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, where she received a BS in occupational therapy, and has worked as an occupational therapist for over forty years, specializing in pediatrics and school system therapy. Elaine presently works for the Essex County Public School System as an occupational therapist. She grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York, where she was locally known for her music and acting skills. Elaine is also a jewelry designer, and she and her daughters are locally known artists known as the Pour Ladies. Elaine also enjoys a variety of crafts including crochet, needlepoint, cruel, sewing, candle making, and other crafts.
The mother of Orrin, co-author Betsy Smith also lives in Tappahannock, Virginia, with her husband of eight years, Kevin; her two-year-old son, Orrin; and their dog, Smoke. Betsy was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia and graduated from Hermitage High School where she was a member of the marching band flags, active in the drama department, a baton twirler with the Royaetts and was 2000 Intermediate World Strut Champion in the fifteen to eighteen age group. Betsy is a graduate of Strayer University with a BA in business management concentration in marketing. She is a crafter and has done candle making, drawing, and, in her spare time, loves to paint with her mother and enjoys caring for her family.
“Orrin is an energetic and outgoing preschooler who always wants to help others,” Elaine and Betsy share. “He especially enjoys cleaning and yard work, and he shows his glee by repeating words.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elaine Hilowitz and Betsy Smith’s new book is a delightful tale that readers of all ages will be able to enjoy as they follow Orrin throughout his day of helping out around the house. With vibrant illustrations by John Hilowitz, Orrin’s uncle, “Orrin Helps” is sure to be a hit with young readers and leave them wanting to revisit Orrin’s adventures over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Orrin Helps” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories