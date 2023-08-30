Loveforce International Announces Its New Digital Music Singles Releases for September 2023
Santa Clarita, CA, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its new Digital Music Singles Releases for September 2023. It will release 10 new Digital Music Singles by seven different recording artists. The recording artists include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, Bobby Long, inRchild, Covid-19 and The Loveforce Collective.
The new Digital Music Singles will be released every Friday in September. Since September has five Fridays there will be five release dates. The genres of music being released include Soul, R&B, Pop, Progressive Rock, Hard Rock, Jazz-World Music, Jazz-Lounge-Rock, and Brit-Funk-Rock. Four of The ten songs being released will be instrumentals.
Some of the highlights regarding the releases is that they include that the follow up to Ami Cannon’s most successful Release do date entitled “You Know Me” will be included among the new releases. That Digital Music Single, entitled “How Can I Bless You” will be released on Friday, September 8th. Another highlight is the return of three recording artists to the release line up. Two of the artists, Honey Davis and The Loveforce Collective have been absent for months. The third recording artist Covid-19 has been absent from the line up for over a year. All three of the artists have been recording during this time and a flurry of new product will be released on them in the coming months.
“We have a wonderful assortment of strong and varied releases for September,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are happy to have three of our artists returning to our release schedule which will help increase the volume of material we are releasing every month,” he continued.
Loveforce International’s new Digital Music Singles for August will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
