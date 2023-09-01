Janet Benner, Ph.D.’s New Book, “Olders’ Voices,” Collects Wisdom from 29 Participants in Their Late 60s and Up Who Give Honest Accounts of What It’s Like to Grow Old
Recent release “Olders’ Voices: Wisdom Gladly Shared by the Chronologically Gifted,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Janet Benner, Ph.D., is a compilation of honest feelings and insights shared by "olders" from all over the United States (and one from Canada). The book aims to help younger folks understand what it’s like to grow old, and to help older readers feel less alone.
Goleta, CA, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newman Springs Publishing author Janet Benner, Ph.D. has completed her new book, “Olders’ Voices: Wisdom Gladly Shared by the Chronologically Gifted”: a poignant collection of personal accounts of growing older. At age 86, Benner considers herself an "older" as well. She had been looking for a way to assist people in her neighborhood and started a group for 80-something women that inspired this book. She believed it would be the best way to reach older people and those who care for them. She has authored three other nonfiction books: “Parent Survival Training,” “Football: Mysteries Revealed for the Feminine Fan,” and “Smoking Cigarettes: The Unfiltered Truth.”
“I remember when I had my first baby, my thought was no one really told me what this child birthing was all about. I didn’t know this or that or the other thing. That’s the way I feel about aging. No one told us it would be like this,” Benner writes.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Benner’s engaging work compiles responses from participants in age 69 to 99, identified only by their birth dates to maintain anonymity. They come from a wide variety of professions and occupations, experiences and beliefs. Each "older" answered a series of questions about their life now, what they had done before they were "olders," mobility, health, sexuality, family, religion, spirituality, finances, and more.
Benner said, “This is a book for ‘olders’ to read so they don’t feel so alone, and for youngers to read to know what their beloved ‘olders’ are doing and experiencing, what might they need to make their lives more meaningful and comfortable.”
Readers who wish to experience this unique and inspiring work can purchase “Olders’ Voices: Wisdom Gladly Shared by the Chronologically Gifted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“I remember when I had my first baby, my thought was no one really told me what this child birthing was all about. I didn’t know this or that or the other thing. That’s the way I feel about aging. No one told us it would be like this,” Benner writes.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Benner’s engaging work compiles responses from participants in age 69 to 99, identified only by their birth dates to maintain anonymity. They come from a wide variety of professions and occupations, experiences and beliefs. Each "older" answered a series of questions about their life now, what they had done before they were "olders," mobility, health, sexuality, family, religion, spirituality, finances, and more.
Benner said, “This is a book for ‘olders’ to read so they don’t feel so alone, and for youngers to read to know what their beloved ‘olders’ are doing and experiencing, what might they need to make their lives more meaningful and comfortable.”
Readers who wish to experience this unique and inspiring work can purchase “Olders’ Voices: Wisdom Gladly Shared by the Chronologically Gifted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories