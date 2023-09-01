Janet Benner, Ph.D.’s New Book, “Olders’ Voices,” Collects Wisdom from 29 Participants in Their Late 60s and Up Who Give Honest Accounts of What It’s Like to Grow Old

Recent release “Olders’ Voices: Wisdom Gladly Shared by the Chronologically Gifted,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Janet Benner, Ph.D., is a compilation of honest feelings and insights shared by "olders" from all over the United States (and one from Canada). The book aims to help younger folks understand what it’s like to grow old, and to help older readers feel less alone.