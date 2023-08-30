Loveforce International Releases a Tear Jerker by inRchild
On Friday, September 1st, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by inRchild.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 1st, Loveforce International will release one new Digital Music Single. The song is in the R&B genre. The song is by Loveforce International recording artists inRchild.
The New Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled "Baby Don't Cry" . It is an alternative R&B, Neo Soul song that features a crescendo of falsetto voices supported by lush instrumentation, intricate rhythms, and an energetic beat. The lyric is about two people who love each other yet keep hurting each other. They both want to heal their pain and allow their love to blossom to new heights. The song is called a tear jerker, because it attempts to touch listener’s emotions by being short, sweet, and bittersweet all at the same time. The song is also danceable.
“We are very proud of this release,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. We hope that the combination of instrumentation, vocal harmonies and they authenticity of the lyric will move people,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Single, “Baby Don’t Cry” by inRchild, will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
