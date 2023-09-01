Chantelle Echols’s New Book, "Imagine Me," Follows a Group of Young Students Who Are Challenged by Their Teacher to Think About What They Want to be When They Grow Up
Chicago, IL, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chantelle Echols, a creative children’s author who utilizes her writings to encourage young and old readers to imagine a life of possibilities, has completed her most recent book, “Imagine Me”: a delightful story of a teacher who pushes her students to dream and imagine whatever future they can think of for themselves.
With over nineteen years of experience owning a childcare business, author Chantelle Echols has firsthand knowledge on how to transform the lives of young people in a big way. Her books help children imagine a life where dreams become reality, and she also shares resources with families in the community. When Chantelle is not writing, you can find her in a pair of cozy socks, sipping tea, and singing worship music. The author has been married for over 20 years and has three children.
“The story is about a day with Mrs. Piper and her seven students,” writes Echols. “They spend a day having so much fun as they dive into pretend play imagining what they want to be when they grow up. Even though we know that may change as children grow, Mrs. Piper pushes them to IMAGINE! To IMAGINE is to believe it can be possible. Encourage your kids to think, to dream, and to unleash their creativity in your classroom and homes. They are learning quickly without even realizing it, and what you say and do is important to every child.”
Published by Fulton Books, Chantelle Echols’s book is a charming tale that will encourage readers of all ages to pursue whatever their dreams might be, from being a doctor to an artist and even a ballerina. With vibrant, colorful artwork to help bring Echols’s tale to life, “Imagine Me” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers and inspire them to think outside the box on what their future could hold.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Imagine Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
