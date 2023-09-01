L.D. Brown’s Newly Released "The Unbearable Success: A Journey of Faith" is an Inspiring Story of Overcoming Extreme Loss and Finding Strength in God
“The Unbearable Success: A Journey of Faith,” from Christian Faith Publishing author L.D. Brown, is an emotionally charged look into a family’s challenging experiences following the unexpected accident of a beloved son.
Grandview, MO, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Unbearable Success: A Journey of Faith”: a heartfelt discussion about overcoming much adversity and trusting in God. “The Unbearable Success: A Journey of Faith” is the creation of published author L.D. Brown, a dedicated husband, father, and minister who resides in Missouri.
Brown shares, “This book is about a young Christian couple, whose lives changed within the first month of their marriage. Things seemed to be going great, and then God changed their lives forever. On May 7, 2018, their young son was running, trying to get to the park, and got hit by a car. The young man died at the scene, but what God does next baffles everyone around. This book is evidence of what God can and will do if you truly have faith. The young married couple displays strength, patience, and growth while watching God work a miracle in their lives. While watching this amazing miracle manifest right in front of them, God has to take this family through the process to get the promise. To be anointed, there is definitely a price to pay, but it is well worth it in the end. This family lost it all only to win.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L.D. Brown’s new book will bring readers a bold and honest message of encouragement for reaching for God during life’s valleys.
Consumers can purchase “The Unbearable Success: A Journey of Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Unbearable Success: A Journey of Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brown shares, “This book is about a young Christian couple, whose lives changed within the first month of their marriage. Things seemed to be going great, and then God changed their lives forever. On May 7, 2018, their young son was running, trying to get to the park, and got hit by a car. The young man died at the scene, but what God does next baffles everyone around. This book is evidence of what God can and will do if you truly have faith. The young married couple displays strength, patience, and growth while watching God work a miracle in their lives. While watching this amazing miracle manifest right in front of them, God has to take this family through the process to get the promise. To be anointed, there is definitely a price to pay, but it is well worth it in the end. This family lost it all only to win.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L.D. Brown’s new book will bring readers a bold and honest message of encouragement for reaching for God during life’s valleys.
Consumers can purchase “The Unbearable Success: A Journey of Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Unbearable Success: A Journey of Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories