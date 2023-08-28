Homeinc Takes Second Place at the BBB Torch Awards for Ethic
Homeinc Scores Second Place at the BBB Torch Awards for Ethic.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Homeinc, the leading homebuyer in the Sunshine State, has been awarded second place at the esteemed Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics in South Florida. This recognition honors businesses that demonstrate outstanding integrity. Homeinc, one of the three finalists in the "Business - Medium Size Business" category, received acclaim for its ethical business practices and its ability to build trust with customers.
The Torch Awards for Ethics in South Florida Gala was held on August 23 at the Broward Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale. To qualify for the medium-size business category, companies required customer nominations through the BBB website. The BBB considered companies that foster an authentic culture, prioritize customer relationships, make a positive impact in the community, and exhibit excellent leadership. Homeinc demonstrated all of these qualities and was proud to secure the second-place spot, especially considering the hundreds of businesses evaluated for this prestigious award across Dade, Palm Beach, and Broward counties.
The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics is open to commercial and 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6) non-profit organizations in all sectors. To be eligible for nomination, organizations must have been operating for more than three years and maintain at least a "B" rating on the BBB website.
About Homeinc
Homeinc is a Fort Lauderdale-based real estate agency that enables homeowners to sell their properties for cash in as little as five days, without any fees or commissions. Sellers benefit from competitive offers, flexible terms, fast cash payouts, a free property analysis, and additional advantages. With a combined experience of 70 years, Homeinc streamlines the selling process for property owners and purchases various property types, including probate homes and those that do not qualify for insurance coverage.
Homeinc currently holds an A+ rating on the BBB website, a 4.5-star average review on Trustpilot, and boasts over 800 five-star reviews on Google. Numerous satisfied customers value working with professional, knowledgeable, and experienced homebuyers at Homeinc. One customer has expressed:
"Homeinc is an excellent company to do real estate business with. They provided a fair price for the property I sold to them and closed the deal on time. Their professionalism is exceptional, and I look forward to doing more deals with them in the future."
Contact Homeinc
For media inquiries and other requests, please contact:
Phone: 888.850.2636
Website
Email: info@homeinc.com
Main Address: 1830 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
