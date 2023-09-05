Author John Belanger’s New Book, "Daddy: Open Doors That Only He Sees," is a Spellbinding, Enchanting Story About a Young Wizard with Attitude
Recent release “Daddy: Open Doors That Only He Sees,” from Page Publishing author John Belanger, is an enchanting story that introduces Shelby, who has no idea she is a wizard.
New York, NY, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Belanger, who was born and raised in Barrie, Ontario, Canada, has completed his new book, “Daddy: Open Doors That Only He Sees”: a charming fantasy that takes place in a city of a new breed of wizards.
As an active child, author John Belanger was full of fun, adventure, and play. As a happy child should. He knew what he wanted to be at a young age, a carpenter just like his father. He moved up to become a foreman in an industrial commercial contracting company for thirty-two years. John has been married to his best friend, his soulmate, for forty-four years—a loving wife and mother. They are blessed with three precious daughters and three grandchildren.
On August 31, 2014, Belanger was in a car accident as a result of a distracted driver. He weathered a catastrophic brain injury and was never able to go back to work again. He started to write stories with a lot of help. The idea for this book just came to him, making him become the author he is today. John hopes readers will enjoy reading the book as much as he enjoyed writing it.
Belanger writes, “Welcome to Barrie, Ontario. This is where it all starts, the start of a brand-new wizard. How would you have ever guessed Canada of all places? My name is Shelby, and I want to tell you a story about Daddy and me. Let’s go back to the day I turned ten, the day that changed everything. You see, my daddy sees things no one else can see. Daddy is also a wizard with a magical twist. That was the day Daddy told me I had magical powers, powers buried deep inside my heart.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Belanger’s exciting tale captures the attention of readers as they experience the unique and fantastic world created by the author.
Readers who wish to experience this whimsical work can purchase “Daddy: Open Doors That Only He Sees” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
