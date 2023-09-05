Author Miss Mary’s new book, “Which Way Is Up? A Shack/Come, Sit,” is a Series of Poems and Stories to Encourage Critical Thinking About the World for Oneself
Recent release “Which Way Is Up? A Shack/Come, Sit,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Miss Mary, is a faith-based read containing an assortment of poetry, short stories, and ruminations inspired by the author's own observations of the world around her. By sharing her work, Miss Mary hopes to spark the minds of her readers and encourage them to think separately from outside influence.
New York, NY, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Miss Mary has completed her new book, “Which Way Is Up? A Shack/Come, Sit”: a gripping and heartfelt collection of poems and short stories designed to challenge readers to reflect upon life and the world around them.
“A wise old preacher once told his congregation to prove him. In other words, think and decide for yourself. Miss Mary’s twin volumes beg readers to do the same,” writes Miss Mary.
“‘A Shack,’ based on Miss Mary’s personal experiences, grips the handle of the wringer and runs your heart right through it. ‘Come, Sit’ invites the reader to join chatty West Texan MeMaw, Tomasa, and her silent friend DeAngelic to come over and solve the world’s problems around a quilting frame.” - Author Susan Kirby
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Miss Mary’s poignant tale will take readers on a thought-provoking ride as they are guided by the author’s enlightening and insightful writings. Beautifully crafted and emotional, Miss Mary delivers a compelling journey that is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Which Way Is Up? A Shack/Come, Sit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“A wise old preacher once told his congregation to prove him. In other words, think and decide for yourself. Miss Mary’s twin volumes beg readers to do the same,” writes Miss Mary.
“‘A Shack,’ based on Miss Mary’s personal experiences, grips the handle of the wringer and runs your heart right through it. ‘Come, Sit’ invites the reader to join chatty West Texan MeMaw, Tomasa, and her silent friend DeAngelic to come over and solve the world’s problems around a quilting frame.” - Author Susan Kirby
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Miss Mary’s poignant tale will take readers on a thought-provoking ride as they are guided by the author’s enlightening and insightful writings. Beautifully crafted and emotional, Miss Mary delivers a compelling journey that is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Which Way Is Up? A Shack/Come, Sit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories