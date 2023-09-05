Author Miss Mary’s new book, “Which Way Is Up? A Shack/Come, Sit,” is a Series of Poems and Stories to Encourage Critical Thinking About the World for Oneself

Recent release “Which Way Is Up? A Shack/Come, Sit,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Miss Mary, is a faith-based read containing an assortment of poetry, short stories, and ruminations inspired by the author's own observations of the world around her. By sharing her work, Miss Mary hopes to spark the minds of her readers and encourage them to think separately from outside influence.